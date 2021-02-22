Join the Rafters Team as a Host Family

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Have a spare bedroom for a future big leaguer? Want to be a part of a young athletes journey to The Show? Every year, roughly 50 elite college baseball players come to Wisconsin Rapids from all over the country to better their baseball skills and showcase their talent in the Northwoods League. What most people don't know is that there's a way to get more involved with the organization and the players than just attending the games. The Rafters have a Host Family Program where members of the Greater Wisconsin Rapids community can step up and host players for the season.

Not only does hosting a player connect you with Rafters Baseball, it provides you with an opportunity to connect with young and aspiring athletes from around the United States. Hosting a player or players allows families to develop fun and strong connections with the Rafters and Northwoods League organization. Over the last ten years there have been over 70 former Rafters play professional baseball, most of which are currently still playing.

Hosting a player allows you to establish new connections with the athletes, their family, and potentially their future. Previous and current host families continue to keep in contact with the players they have hosted, including making cross country visits to see them play. Hosting can widen your perspective, allow you to meet others from around the country, and support aspiring baseball players while having a summer full of fun and baseball.

Additional benefits of hosting a Rafters player include:

-Each member of your immediate family will receive FREE Bleacher Season Tickets with the ability to upgrade at a discounted rate.

-Your family will receive a merchandise discount at the Rafters Team Shop.

-Your family will receive a FREE pass allowing entrance into all Northwoods League ballparks to watch the team on the road.

-The player serves as a positive role model for your children.

-You will have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the future of a young man.

-You may be getting to know a future Major League Baseball star.

-There is potential for the creation of a long-term friendship.

-Your family will receive a complimentary Daily Wave program insert each home game.

-Your family is invited to attend special Host Family Events throughout the year, including a Point Craft River party at one game during the season.

-An opportunity to become more involved with the community.

-Being a part of the Rafters Family and the benefits that come with.

If interested in hosting a player visit our website to be directed to our questionnaire. For questions and additional information please contact our Host Family Coordinator, Brandon Abbott, at djonthego.biz@gmail.com .

