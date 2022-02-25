Join the Most Fun Team in Town

Come enjoy the 3rd installment of Aces Around the Bases at AT&T Field, home of the Lookouts! The Chattanooga Lookouts and Prodigy Disc are hosting a 9 Hole Event on March 6th for the Public as well as a Disc Swap Meet-Up, Drawing, and CTPs!! The Lookouts will open their Stadium again for a one-day event with Tee Times. The CTP Prizes and Player's Packs continue to be even better this time thanks to our many Sponsors (Prodigy Disc, Budweiser, and The Lookouts)!

The First 400 Registrants will receive:

Custom Aces Around the Bases 3 - 'Nooga Stamped Disc (See Flyer)

Free Drink Voucher

Free Entry into Prize Drawing

Free Entry into ACE/CTP Pools

9 Holes inside AT&T Field

Sponsored "Big-Time" CTPs on every hole

CTPs will include:

Lookouts Gift Cards, Lookouts Merchandise, Prodigy Disc Gift Cards, T3 Basket of choice, Disc Golf Bags, and much more!

There will be a Disc Swap set up from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM as well so come out and bring your extras to swap! Also, there will be a free Prize Drawing for one Random Participant that includes a huge Prize Package of Discs and Lookouts Tickets!

Tee Times will be used from 7 AM to 7 PM. Please sign up for your respective slot. No changes will be made to Tee Times after Registration. No refunds within 2 weeks of the event.

Food & Beverage Hiring Fair

The Lookouts Food & Beverage Department is holding a hiring fair at AT&T Field on Wednesday, March 9 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Come on out to interview for several available positions and to learn more about joining the most fun team in town!

