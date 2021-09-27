Join the Ice Bears Gameday Team

The Knoxville Ice Bears are looking for enthusiastic, passionate volunteers to join our Gameday Team. Whether you're seeking a formal internship or just want to volunteer, the Ice Bears welcome those who want to invest their time into Knoxville's professional hockey team.

Are you interested in volunteering at the team store, filling in as a DJ or simply being an extra pair of hands wherever needed? The Knoxville Ice Bears have a role for you as we celebrate being a part of our great community for 20 years.

If interested, contact Heather Doane at heather@knoxvilleicebears.com. We appreciate the continued support from the Knoxville community.

