Join the Hickory Crawdads Virtual 5K

The Hickory Crawdads are excited to announce our first ever virtual 5K event! We're encouraging you all to put your fitness to the test by signing up to walk, run or roll in a 5K (or 3.1 miles).

How does it work? This is a virtual event which means there is no assigned course or time to run. Instead we ask all participants to complete the course at their own pace on the route they choose between Friday, May 29th and Sunday, May 31st. Keep track of your progress via a fitness device or app and send us your results on social media using #CrawdadsVirtual5K. Following the race, we will email you a certificate to show off your participation in the inaugural Crawdads Virtual 5K!

Registration Options: There are two ways to participate in the 5K event.

Basic, $10- Includes registration for the event and a certificate of completion (one per registration)!

MVP, $20- Comes with the event registration, a certificate, and 2 tickets to a future Crawdads home game!

Fans with any questions can call (828) 322-3000 or email Ashley at [email protected]

