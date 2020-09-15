Join the First Run with the Wolves Virtual 5K

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves aren't starting their season at the usual time on the calendar, but that's not stopping Wolves fans from getting together (virtually) to enjoy some exercise, raise money for Chicago Wolves Charities and promote awareness of important issues and inspirational people all at the same time.

Registration has opened for the inaugural Run With the Wolves Virtual 5K, which takes place Saturday, Oct. 17. Each participant gets to choose their route and decide how to complete the 3.1 miles. Run, walk, rollerblade...whatever seems like the most fun. Make it a family outing. Bring the dog along. There's no wrong way to enjoy this 5K.

But this race isn't just for fun and to help Chicago Wolves Charities support local charities. It's also an opportunity to run for a cause, a movement, a friend, the memory of a loved one or anything else that inspires you. On the official Run With The Wolves race bib (which you'll download after registering), there's a place to share who or what you're running for.

The Wolves also are rewarding runners who go all-out to make this experience even greater. When submitting results on Oct. 17, competitors also can send in pictures of their race for a chance to win prizes in 12 categories that include Most Chicago Wolves Spirit, Most Scenic Race Route, Most Creative Racing Style and Runner Competing Farthest From Allstate Arena. There's also a 1K race for kids 12-and-under to enjoy.

All competitors are encouraged to share their results and pictures on social media using #RunWithTheWolves5K. Racers who use this hashtag are automatically entered in raffles to win exclusive prizes!

To receive more information or register for this event, click here. All adult racers receive a ticket good for a 2020-21 Chicago Wolves home game, a Curtis McKenzie bobblehead, a race bib and a certificate of completion. Proceeds benefit Chicago Wolves Charities, which helps organizations throughout the Chicago area.

The Wolves are planning for the 2020-21 American Hockey League season to begin Friday, Dec. 4. To set up a season-ticket plan or arrange a group outing at Allstate Arena, visit ChicagoWolves.com or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.

