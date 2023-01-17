Join the Cardinals at Their Annual Job Fair on Tuesday, January 24

The Springfield Cardinals are excited to host their annual Job Fair to fill seasonal part-time gameday positions for the 2023 season on Tuesday, January 24th. The Job Fair will take place from 5-8pm in the Cardinals Indoor Training Facility.

Interviews will be held during the event for the Springfield Cardinals seasonal part-time positions, including:

- Gameday Ambassadors

- Inside Sales

- Field Crew

- Video Crew

- Gameday Stringer

- Bat Boys (age 16-and-up)

- Ushers

Delaware North--the stadium's Food and Beverage company--will also be conducting interviews to fill a number of positions, including:

- Bartenders

- Cooks

- Porters

- Retail Attendants

- Concessions Stand Attendants

- Concessions Stand Managers

- Suite Servers

- Utility Workers

Brokate Janitorial will also be conducting interviews to fill its stadium cleaning crew positions.

The Springfield Cardinals, Delaware North, and Brokate Janitorial are all seeking applicants who are energetic, friendly and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming and fun atmosphere of Hammons Field.

Those interested in applying for any of these positions must fill out an online application before the Job Fair and should bring a resume relevant to each position they'd like to apply for. Interviews will be conducted on a first-come-first-served basis as time permits.

Please note: All applicants interested in applying for positions with the Springfield Cardinals are required to be at least 18 years old, unless otherwise noted.

