Join Slapshot's Kids Club for the 2024-25 Season

May 2, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals are accepting sign ups for the 2024-25 season's Slapshot's Kids Club. The club is OPEN TO ALL KIDS 14 & UNDER and offers exclusive access and opportunities for the youth to enjoy more than just a hockey game. They receive the full Royals experience!

ALL KIDS CLUB MEMBERSHIPS WILL INCLUDE:

- Ticket to all Saturday Home Games (Over $300 in TICKET VALUE!)

- Slapshot's Kids Club ID BADGE

- Discount on additional tickets

- Exclusive Kids Club Post Game Skate

- Chuck-A-Puck Cleanup & Game Night Activities

- Birthday Announcement on Scoreboard

- Access to Off-Season Events

- 10% Off Birthday Packages

- Kids' Club Email Blast to receive updates on upcoming game day events

This Slapshot's Kids Club is a LIMITED TIME OFFER and will only be available until the Reading Royals' Opening Night!

READING ROYALS YOUTH HOCKEY LEAGUE MEMBERS DO NOT NEED TO PURCHASE A KID'S CLUB MEMBERSHIP; IT IS INCLUDED WITH THE LEAGUE SIGN UP.

2024-25 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2024-25 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

