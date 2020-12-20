Join Havoc Rewards

Join the Havoc Rewards program today to earn points redeemable for select Havoc prizes and experiences. Along with new prize items, a full schedule, team roster, and a link to buy Havoc merchandise can be found on the Official Havoc App.

Download the app here: havocrewards.com/welcome

PRIZES

This season, the Havoc will continue to offer great prizes like t-shirts, signed logo pucks, specialty night jerseys, and even in-game experiences. New prizes may become available as the season progresses.

EVENT CALENDAR

In the events tab, users will see a full month calendar. On the calendar, days with dots have games, and users can view future games as well. Events for the selected month are listed, unless a particular day is selected. Fans can even filter by event tags, showing on tag at a time.

PUNCH CARDS

Fans can earn bonus points and exclusive prizes in the form of punch cards. Punch cards are designed to award fans for attending a set number of games during each month. Prizes may be an item prize or flat number of points awarded. Punch cards will appear on the points page as they become available.

OTHER ACTIVATIONS

Fans can earn points by completing activations like attending games, watching games, completing polls and trivia questions, and visiting sponsors like Humphrey's Bar & Grill.

To download the app, visit HavocRewards.com. For any questions regarding Havoc Rewards, contact Cassie Chapman at cchapman@huntsvillehavoc.com or call the Havoc Office at 256-518-6160.

