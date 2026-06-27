CFL Toronto Argonauts

Johnson with a Highlight Reel TD Grab!

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Trevor Harris connects with KeeSean Johnson in the end zone to get the Riders on the board against the Argonauts.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2026


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