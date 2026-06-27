Johnson with a Highlight Reel TD Grab!

Published on June 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Trevor Harris connects with KeeSean Johnson in the end zone to get the Riders on the board against the Argonauts.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2026

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