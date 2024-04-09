Johnson Named First Team All Star

April 9, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers defenseman Alex Johnson was named a 2023-24 Continental Division First-Team All Star by the FPHL on Tuesday. This is his third year in a row receiving an end-of-year award.

Johnson leads Port Huron defensemen with 29 assists and 40 points and has chipped in six power-play goals. He also boasts a +6 rating while playing top-pairing minutes.

"It's an honor to be recognized by the league," Johnson said. "I couldn't have done it without the rest of my teammates. They hold me accountable through practice and games. This season, we have taken strides as a team and I'm really looking forward to the playoffs getting started."

The 32-year-old was named an FPHL Second Team All Star each of the last two seasons. Last year, he led the league's true defensemen with 37 assists and 48 points. In 2021-22, Johnson's 20 goals were the most by an FPHL defenseman and his 29 assists and 49 points were second.

Johnson and the Prowlers begin their run in the Commissioner's Cup playoffs on April 19 at 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/playoffs or by calling the McMorran box office at 810-985-6166.

