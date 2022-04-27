Johnson K's Nine, Hot Rods Walked off

April 27, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Brooklyn, New York - Seth Johnson struck out nine and the Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-4) led the entire game until the ninth inning, when a late rally gave the Brooklyn Cyclones (9-7) a 5-4 walkoff win. BG and Brooklyn will continue the series on Wednesday at 6:00 pm CDT.

The Hot Rods came out swinging, beginning with an Alika Williams single on the fourth pitch of the ballgame. With two outs, Diego Infante hit a soft ground ball up the middle and Williams sped around third to score the first run and make it 1-0 in the first. The score remained the same until a fourth inning RBI triple by Brandon McIlwain tied things up at one.

Ronny Simon broke the tie in the next inning, sending an 0-2 pitch over the right-field wall to make it 3-1. Bowling Green continued their run-scoring streak in the sixth; Alexander Ovalles walked with two outs and stole second before scoring on a double to left field by Osleivis Basabe that grew the Hot Rods lead to 4-1. Brooklyn responded by loading the bases and, with two outs, Wilmer Reyes laced a single to left to make it 4-2. McIlwain tried to score from second, but was thrown out by Heriberto ]

Hernandez to end the inning and keep the score 4-2. Brooklyn added a run on an RBI groundout in the seventh to cut the deficit to 4-3.

Graeme Stinson came on in a save situation and Brooklyn loaded the bases quickly after starting off the inning with a hit by pitch, an error, and a walk. The Hot Rods managed to get one out when Tanner Murray threw out Rowdey Jordan at home. One pitch later Jose Mena singled to left, plating the tying and winning runs in a 5-4 walkoff finish.

Johnson tied a career high with nine strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work, allowing four hits, one earned run, and walking two. Conor Dryer allowed five hits and one run in 2.0 innings and struck out three. Anthony Molina threw 2.0 hitless innings with four walks, three strikeouts and one run allowed. Stinson pitched the ninth, allowing two runs on a hit and a walk in 0.1 innings.

Notes: Simon's home run was his first to right field... The blast was also Simon's first home run that drove in multiple runs... Johnson tied a career-high with nine strikeouts in his longest outing of the season... Johnson's nine Ks were the most by a Hot Rods starter in 2022...Tuesday's loss was the first walkoff defeat for Bowling Green in 2022... The Hot Rods are now 3-1 in series-opening games... Bowling Green has hit at least one home run in five of their last six games... The Hot Rods continue their second road series of the season in Brooklyn at 6:00 pm CDT... RH Zack Trageton (0-1, 2.45) will toe the rubber against Brooklyn's RH Junior Santos (0-2, 7.00)... Fans can listen into the game on Talk 104.1 FM and 930 AM WKCT beginning with the Hot Rods pregame show at 5:45 PM... Fans can also listen in via the MiLB First Pitch app on Android and IOS, or go to the Hot Rods website at www.bghotrods.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.