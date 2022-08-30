Johnson City Doughboys Win 2022 Appalachian League Promotional Award

August 30, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. -- The Appalachian League has announced its award winner for the Promotional Award for the 2022 season. For the first time since 2018, the Johnson City Doughboys were crowned the winner of the Appalachian League Promotional Award. The Promotional Award is awarded to the club that demonstrates outstanding and creative marketing and promotional work.

The Johnson City Doughboys continue to lead the league in attendance by providing affordable family entertainment to the people of Johnson City, Tenn. The Doughboys promotional schedule included premium giveaways, as well as weekly theme nights such as Dollar Mondays; Taco Tuesdays; US Army Wednesdays; Thirsty Thursdays and Sound-off Saturdays. In addition, the Doughboys hosted a variety of theme nights including Star Wars Night, Princess Night (both with official character appearances), Little League Night with a pregame parade around the infield, Salute to Heroes Night, 90's Night with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles official characters, United Way Week of Caring Kickoff Party, and Margaritaville Night with a live postgame Jimmy Buffett tribute band. Fans also got to enjoy the new video board at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The video board enhanced crowd interactions with a "Fan Cam."

"We strive to bring fun family entertainment to Johnson City during the Doughboys games that is affordable for everyone," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Kiva Fuller. "To see young to old laughing, participating in the nightly promotions both off the field and on, having a great time is the most rewarding for me and the front office staff."

"This is a great honor for the Johnson City Doughboys and Boyd Sports", said Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "It was a great season with so much fun jam-packed into it. I cannot wait to see what our staff can come up with for next season."

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from August 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.