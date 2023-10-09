Johnson City Doughboys Welcome Back Manager Kevin Mahoney for 2024 Season

JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys announce the return of Kevin Mahoney as their manager for the 2024 season. Mahoney has over 16 years of playing and coaching experience at the collegiate and professional level. The 2023 Appalachian League Manager of the Year and champion returns for his third season in Johnson City.

"I am very excited to be returning to Johnson City for a third season," said Mahoney. "Last season was such a special time to be a part of the Doughboys organization and I am thrilled to be given the opportunity to return to the best city, with the most supportive fans in the Appalachian League. Thank you to the Boyd family and all of Boyd Sports, the Appalachian League, and the Doughboys front office staff. I am looking forward to another successful year, and working towards obtaining our goals. Rally the Troops!"

The Miller Place, New York native was a standout player for Canisius College, earning an All MAAC selection twice, and being named 2009 MAAC Player of the Year. Correspondingly he was 2008 Coastal Plain League Offensive Player of the Year, representing the Forest City Owls.

Mahoney was drafted in the 23rd round of the 2009 draft by the New York Yankees. He played for six seasons in the minor leagues, climbing up the ranks in the Yankees farm system. He was a 2012 Eastern League All-Star and 2013 Eastern League Champion, playing for the Trenton Thunder.

After retiring in 2014, Mahoney has since been a coach in the Yankees organization for seven years. In his previous two seasons as the manager of the Doughboys, Mahoney has a combined record of 65-34 leading the Doughboys to the 2023 Appalachian League Championship and winning Manager of the Year.

