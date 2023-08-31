Johnson City Doughboys Named 2023 Appalachian League Organization of the Year

JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys have been named the 2023 Appalachian League Organization of the Year. The honor comes with the Doughboys setting a record in attendance with 87,719 fans, and the team winning the Appalachian League Championship.

The organization broke their single game attendance record twice. The Doughboys set a record on their opening night with a crowd of 4,254. They then broke that record again on July 4 with a crowd of 5,261. The team also hosted a Make-A-Wish Night this season where they raised $3,000 for Make-A-Wish of East Tennessee.

"It is truly an honor for the Doughboys to be named this year's Appalachian League Organization of the Year," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. "We cannot thank our community partners, season ticket holders, and fans enough for their unwavering support this past season. There are so many great organizations within the Appalachian League and to receive this is truly amazing. Thank you Johnson City for your support and we hope to continue to make TVA Credit Union Ballpark a beacon of fun for this community. Go Doughboys!"

