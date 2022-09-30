Johnson City Doughboys Announce Patrick Ennis as General Manager

JOHNSON CITY, TN - Boyd Sports, LLC announces Patrick Ennis as the General Manager of the Johnson City Doughboys, effective October 3. Ennis takes over the reins from Kiva Fuller after spending the 2022 season as the Doughboys Assistant General Manager.

Ennis will be entering his 12th year in baseball, four of them in the Coastal Plain League with the Fayetteville SwampDogs where he served as the Director of Ballpark Operations, and six of them in the Carolina League with the Carolina Mudcats, where Ennis served as the Director of Promotions and Fan Experience.

"First off, I am humbled and want thank both Chris Allen and Jeremy Boler for this opportunity to lead the Doughboys organization moving forward,," Ennis said. "The future is bright here in Johnson City and all it has to offer. I look forward to continuing Kiva's hard work over the past two seasons in making TVA Credit Union Ballpark a beacon of fun in the area!"

Ennis is originally from Fayetteville, North Carolina. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke after playing baseball for two years at Rockingham Community College.

"I am very excited to announce Patrick as our new general manager of the Doughboys," added Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "Patrick has done a remarkable job in his short tenure with the team. What Patrick has been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time, it makes perfect sense for us to promote him to general manager. We are looking forward to him leading the franchise."

