Johnson City Doughboys Announce New Videoboard to TVA Credit Union Ballpark

JOHNSON CITY, TN - TVA Credit Union Ballpark, home to the Johnson City Doughboys, will introduce a state-of-the-art LED videoboard this baseball season. The scoreboard will measure in at 30' x 16' with a 10mm full color video display. Located in left field, it is replacing the original scoreboard.

"The new videoboard at TVA Credit Union Ballpark is the next phase of stadium improvements from Boyd Sports," said Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "This new videoboard will bring a whole new level of excitement to the fan experience and in-game atmosphere. Our Doughboys fans will really enjoy this new addition, along with our players who will be able to have a big league experience. This also will be a great asset for all of our community partners like Science Hill Baseball, Tri-City Otters and everyone who uses TVA Credit Union Ballpark."

The new videoboard will be an opportunity to showcase many elements to fans at TVA Credit Union Ballpark like never before.

"We are thrilled to have this new addition to TVA Credit Union Ballpark," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Kiva Fuller. "Without a doubt, I know our Doughboys team and fans will enjoy this new addition to the stadium, which will bring an exciting and fun experience for all."

The Johnson City Doughboys begin their season on June 2, 2022 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Elizabethton River Riders. Additional information about the Doughboys, including their 2022 schedule can be found at jcdoughboys.com.

