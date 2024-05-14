Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2024 Roster

JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys have announced their roster for the Appalachian League's 2024 season. The team is comprised of 16 pitchers and 15 position players from across the United States.

"We couldn't be more excited for this talented group of players to dawn the Doughboys uniform in 2024," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. "With Kevin and his staff leading the way, I know we will have a competitive team that will work to defend the Appy League Title and keep it here in Johnson City. Let's Rally The Troops!"

The Johnson City infield will consist of returner Amman Dewberry (Presbyterian), Mark Henshon (Brown), Hunter High (Tennessee), Carson Kerce (Georgia Tech), Chris McHugh (Virginia Commonwealth), and Kyle Proctor (Oklahoma State).

In the outfield will be returner Colby Backus (Tennessee), with newcomers Nate Conner (Walters State CC), Will Epstein (Virginia Commonwealth), and Austin Lemon (Oklahoma State).

Pitchers for Johnson City are Aiden Carter (Lincoln Memorial), Brooks Chamberlin (Presbyterian), Landon Crumbley (East Tennessee State), Caleb Ellis (Central Alabama CC/ Alabama-Birmingham), Griffen Howell (Northern Kentucky), Jace Hyde (East Tennessee State), Bryce McCain (Oklahoma State), Andrew McCormick (Jacksonville State), Felix Morin (Canisius), Billy Rozakis (Siena), Owen Slater (Missouri State), Ryan Smith (Walters State CC (TN)), Tate Smith (Oklahoma State), Christian Toledo (Allegany College of Maryland), Noah Wieczorek (Siena), and Colin Woodham (Jacksonville State).

Catchers for the Doughboys feature Nathan Arterbridge (Missouri State), Eduardo Morales (Bethune-Cookman) and returner Tommy Sheridan (Canisius).

The Johnson City Doughboys begin their season on June 4, 2024 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Bristol State Liners.

