Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2023 Roster

May 5, 2023 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys have announced their 31-man roster for the Appalachian League's 2023 season. The team is comprised of 16 pitchers and 15 position players from across the United States.

"We are very excited to have these young men come and compete for the Johnson City Doughboys," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Kevin Mahoney. "This roster is an exciting group of players that bring a lot to the table. We are very excited to see a number of 2022 Doughboys returning this summer to continue the pursuit to an Appalachian League championship. I am very excited to see this group of talent come together with the coaching staff we have, and watch this team develop as ball players, and men."

"I am very eager to have such a talented roster dawn the Doughboys jersey and help make TVA Credit Union Ballpark a beacon of fun for Johnson City," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Patrick Ennis. "With Kevin and his staff leading the way, I know we will have a competitive team that will work to bring the Appy League Championship back home to Johnson City. Let's Rally The Troops!"

The Johnson City infield will consist of Danny Infante (Cloud County Community College), Cody Miller (East Tennessee State), Andrew Neil (Folsom Lake Junior College), Jack Pokorak (High Point), Braden Spano (Milligan), Logan Sutter (Folsom Lake Junior College), and Jonathan Xuereb (Appalachian State).

In the outfield will be Colby Backus (Tennessee), Cameron King (Bethune-Cookman), Caleb Marmo (Walters State Community College), Leandro Perez (Bethune-Cookman), and Christian Toledo (Allegany College of Maryland).

Pitchers for Johnson City are Cal Barma (Folsom Lake Junior College), Jacob Crews (Rice), Aydan Decker-Petty (Indiana), John Dhima (Allegany College of Maryland), Cole Fehrman (West Virginia), Connor Foley (Indiana), Justin Guiliano (Canisius), Trevor Hanselman (East Tennessee State), Nathan Hickman (East Tennessee State), Nick Matson (West Virginia), Tanner Perry (Southern Illinois-Carbondale), Joel Pineiro (Florida International), Matt Schepel (Western Carolina), Jackson Steensma (Appalachian State), Evan Whiteaker (Indiana), and Jeremy Wiegman (Campbell).

Catchers for the Doughboys feature Caleb Berry (Milligan), Kyle Harbison (Western Carolina), and RJ Ibanez.

The Johnson City Doughboys begin their season on June 6, 2023 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Greeneville Flyboys.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from May 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.