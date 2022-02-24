Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2022 Roster

February 24, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Johnson City Doughboys News Release







JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys have announced their 35-man roster for the Appalachian League's 2022 season. The team is comprised of 17 pitchers and 18 position players, all college freshmen and sophomores from across America. Pitcher William Westbrock, Catcher Adam Goolsby, Infielder Ashton King, and Outfielder Caleb Marmo return to the Doughboys from last year.

"I am very excited about the roster of players we were able to assemble for the 2022 season," said Johnson City Doughboys General Manager Kevin Mahoney. "This group of players have a ton of talent on both sides of the baseball. I am very proud of the effort of the staff to put this roster together and give the 2022 Doughboys a chance to compete for the Appalachian League championship. I couldn't be happier to have the privilege to watch these young men compete and grow as baseball players and individuals."

The Johnson City infield will consist of Andrew Duran (New Orleans), Jake Edwards (Lee University), Ashton King (ETSU), Matthew Miceli (Stony Brook), Michael Moss (Seton Hall), Josh Pyne (Indiana), Chandler Riley (Gaston College), and Evan Sines (Eastern Michigan).

In the outfield will be McKay Barney (Washington), Isaiah Frost (Missouri), Donovan Hill (St. Thomas University), Logan Hugo (Eastern Michigan), Jared Johnson (Brown), and Caleb Marmo (Walters State Community College).

Pitchers for Johnson City are Kyle Bender (Washington), Landon Crumbley (Walters State Community College), Justin Guiliano (Canisius), Trevor Hanselman (ETSU), Justin Hill (Folsom Lake College), Carter Kelsey (Seton Hall), Calvin Kirchoff (Washington), Kevin Matos (Alabama State), Kyler McIntosh (Alabama State), Jack Mount (Cloud County Community College), Anthony Neubeck (Missouri), Jeffrey Polledo (St. Thomas University), Richard Sanchez (St. Thomas University), David Utagawa (Northwestern), Sky Wells (Folsom Lake College), William Westbrock (Caldwell Tech Community College), and Christian Womble (Cloud County Community College)

Catchers for the Doughboys feature Adam Goolsby (Lee University), Gardner Lawrence (NJIT), Jayden Melendez (Florida International), and Max Soliz Jr (Arkansas).

The Johnson City Doughboys begin their season on June 2, 2022 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Elizabethton River Riders.

