Johnson City Doughboys Announce 2022 Coaching Staff

JOHNSON CITY, TN - The Johnson City Doughboys have announced their coaching staff for the Appalachian League's 2022 season. The Doughboys will be led by Pitching Coach Ryan Mossman, Hitting Coach Wayne Riser, and Bench Coach Jacqui Reynolds.

Ryan Mossman enters TVA Credit Union Ballpark coming off his third season as an assistant coach at Milligan University. Mossman is responsible for the pitching staff and recruiting for the program. In his first full season with Milligan, the program had the most wins and highest conference finish in a decade.

Previously, Mossman spent the 2018 season at the University of Mary Washington, in addition to the Valley Baseball League as the pitching coach for the Charlotte TomSox. With the TomSox, Mossman's staff broke every pitching record for the Valley Baseball League including strikeouts, fewest walks, ERA and WHIP.

"I am thrilled that Ryan will be joining us as our pitching coach for the 2022 season," said Johnson City Doughboys Manager Kevin Mahoney. "Ryan is going to provide the players with a ton of energy, information, and passion. I am looking forward to watching our pitching staff improve and grow as individuals while working with Ryan this summer."

Wayne Riser has been a head coach for 29 seasons and amassed over 650 NCAA victories at three different levels of collegiate baseball. Riser began his coaching career at Shepherd University, where he served as the head coach for 22 years, winning 512 games and ranking as the all-time winningest coach in any sport in school history. He was inducted as a 2008 member of the Shepherd Athletic Hall of Fame. In all, Riser led five teams to NCAA Tournament play, and saw 16 teams win 20 or more games, and 30 or more three times. His teams won 16 WVIAC Northern Division titles, and he was recognized as the WVIAC Coach of the Year four times.

"Wayne's experience, attention to detail, and passion for helping others is going to be huge assets for the players and myself," explained Mahoney. "I am looking forward to see Wayne go to work with our hitters, preparing them on a daily basis, and helping them to improve in all aspects."

Jacqui Reynolds recently wrapped up her second season as an assistant coach at the University of Massachusetts Boston. At UMB, she worked with the team's hitters and outfielders. After working at the A's Baseball Center in Woburn, MA as an instructor for several years, Reynolds got her first chance to coach baseball in 2017 as an assistant coach with the A's 13 and under team. Over the years, she has worked with several A's teams, including serving as the 14 and under co-head coach in 2019 and the head roving scout coach for the 17 and under team in 2020. She also spent a season coaching Newton South High School Varsity Baseball in 2019.

"I am very excited to have Jacqui be our bench coach this season," said Mahoney. "She has passion, drive, creativity and a love for the game to match anyone. She is going to be a star and I can't wait to see her in action."

The Johnson City Doughboys begin their season on June 2, 2022 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Elizabethton River Riders.

