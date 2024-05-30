Johnson Belts Sixth Homer of the Season in Loss
May 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Tourists had a hard time with the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Thursday night and fell by a final score of 15-2. It was one of those games where Greensboro clicked on all cylinders while Asheville had a few bounces go the wrong way.
The Grasshoppers hit four Home Runs in the first three innings. Two of the four were Grand Slams. That allowed Greensboro to build a 12-0 lead early. Asheville's Ryan Johnson delivered a massive two-run Home Run in the bottom of the fourth inning for the Tourists lone scoring play of the game.
Johnson posses a season-high six game hitting streak and Austin Deming also extended his hit streak to six games. Luis Baez and Yamal Encarnacion both contributed a base hit to the output. The Tourists pitching staff struck out 12 highlighted by Jose Guedez's seven in four innings. Jeremy Molero pitched a perfect inning late.
The Tourists still have an opportunity to turn the tables in this series beginning with Friday night's game at McCormick Field. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm ET.
