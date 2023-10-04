Johnson Back to Lead Defense Core

Alex Johnson is returning to the Port Huron Prowlers as a defenseman and assistant general manager/assistant coach. He's been named an FPHL second-team all-star each of the last two seasons.

"I'm excited for another year with the Prowlers," Johnson said. "Looking back on my career here, starting in 2017-18 and losing in the championship left me hungry every single season. I'm excited to play with the defense core that's been assembled this season, I think we all bring different traits that will play off one another very well. Every year we get better and better and more dialed in on how we're going to accomplish our goals set as a team and I feel we are prepared to go on a run that in my mind can ultimately end with us raising the Commissioner's Cup."

Last season, Johnson set a new career high with 37 assists and fell one point short of his career high of 49. He led Prowlers' defensemen in goals (11), assists and points. Johnson also reached the 200-point mark for his career and now sits at 209 in 292 games.

The Watertown, South Dakota native has spent five of his seven FPHL seasons in Port Huron. He began his career with the Brewster Bulldogs in 2015-16 and then played for the Danbury Titans the next season before joining the Prowlers in 2017. He also spent 2019-20 in the SPHL with the Birmingham Bulls.

Johnson is Port Huron's leader in goals (55), assists (102) and points (157) by a defenseman. He's also fourth among all players with 212 games played.

He's been part of the front office as the assistant general manager and assistant coach since Matt Graham took over in 2021.

"It's great to have him back again," Graham said. "Obviously we spend all summer together running the team, but stepping back on the ice is the most exciting time for us. He'll be a very important piece to our back end and also as a coach. He's spent more time than ever developing off the ice so I'm excited to work with him once again, and take another step toward our goal."

Johnson and the Prowlers hit the ice on Oct. 20 against the Motor City Rockers and season ticket packages are still available! To become a season ticket member and get exclusive benefits, visit https://www.phprowlers.com/season-memberships.

