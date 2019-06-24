Johno May Re-Signs with Swamp Rabbits

June 24, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release





GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits have agreed to terms with forward Johno May to return for the 2019-20 season with the signing of a Standard Player Contract. May, 25, has spent his entire professional career with Greenville, and has hit some key milestones along the way.

Last season, under the direction of head coach Kevin Kerr, May saw his pro career blossom. In an injury-shortened season, the Minnesotan posted 20 goals and 22 assists in 51 games. That production saw him earn an ECHL All-Star bid on Team East as one of the top performers in the entire conference.

May's production also saw him get his first AHL call-up to the San Diego Gulls on December 31, 2018, and he saw action in his first AHL game on January 4, 2019 against the San Jose Barracuda. He received an invite to the Cleveland Monsters' AHL camp during the preseason.

His 42 points ranked third on the team, his 20 goals were second-most, and his 22 assists third-most this past season. May was responsible for 18% of the team's power play goals, as he led the team with 7 power play tallies. Among regulars, his 16% shooting percentage trailed only Kamerin Nault's 19.7%.

A dynamite freshman season at American International College set the stage for his viability as a pro. He scored 30 points, eighth-best for any player in school history, and 23 assists, which was second-most in a single season. Following the conclusion of his senior season, he signed on with the Swamp Rabbits on March 20, 2018.

Just three days later, he would score his first pro goal against the Jacksonville Icemen, on home ice. In total, he scored 6 points in 8 games in his first taste of pro action.

May joins Michael Pelech as the two signees during the 2019 offseason. More signings will take place throughout the offseason, so stay tuned to the Swamp Rabbits on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.