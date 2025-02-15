John Ukomadu with the Reverse Flush
February 15, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Motor City Cruise YouTube Video
Check out the Motor City Cruise Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 15, 2025
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Cruise Stories
- Motor City Cruises Past Windy City
- Jenkins Sets Career High in Motor City's Third Consecutive Win
- Motor City Holds on to Sweep Westchester
- Estrada Earns Career High Night in Victory over Mad Ants
- Tolu Smith Selected to Participate in the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game Presented by AT&T