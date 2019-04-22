John Sterling to Headline All-Star Luncheon

April 22, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Rockland County, NY -The Rockland Boulders announced today that legendary New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling will be the featured guest speaker for the All-Star Game Luncheon on Tuesday, July 9, at the New York Country Club in Spring Valley. The event will run from 11:30am-1:00pm to kick off the All-Star Celebration, with the Home Run Derby to follow later that night. The following night, July 10, the Boulders will serve as hosts for the first-ever All-Star Game between the Can-Am and Frontier Leagues at Palisades Credit Union Park.

Sterling, a member of the New York State Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame, is best known for his three decades as the radio voice of the Yankees. He has also won two Emmy Awards for his work as host of YES Network's Yankeeography series, and his ties to New York sports date back to the early 1970s, when he served as play-by-play announcer for both the Nets and the Islanders.

All-Stars from both leagues will also be in attendance as the luncheon marks the official start of the event's festivities, with the Home Run Derby featuring players from both leagues at 7:30pm Tuesday. That leads up to Wednesday's showcase, with some of the best minor league talent in the country taking the field for this historic match-up.

Admission for the luncheon is $60 per ticket ($50 for Season Ticket Members) and a table of 10 is $500, with proceeds going to the non-profit Boulders Community Fund. Tickets can be purchased at the Palisades Credit Union box office or online at www.rocklandboulders.com/allstarsummer2019.

The Boulders open their All-Star Summer against the defending Can-Am champion Sussex County Miners on Thursday, May 16, 2019. Individual game tickets are now on sale; for more information, please visit our box office, call 845-364-0009 or slide to rocklandboulders.com.

