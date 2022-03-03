John Shoemaker Returning as Quakes Manager

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes will be led by returning manager John Shoemaker in 2022.

"Shoe" will begin his second season as the skipper of the Quakes, after leading Rancho to a South Division crown and a 67-53 mark last season.

"I'm really looking forward to another season with our team in Rancho," said Shoemaker. "The Dodgers and Quakes have a strong relationship and I'm happy to be a part of it. We're all hoping for a fun and safe year in 2022. Can't wait to get there!"

"We're honored to welcome "Shoe" back to Rancho Cucamonga for 2022," said Vice President / General Manager Grant Riddle. "Shoe's dedication on the field to his players and staff last year was special to watch. His thoughtfulness for our fans and this community off the field was equally incredible and we feel grateful to have him back."

Drafted by the Dodgers in the 35th round of the 1977 draft, Shoemaker played four seasons in the minors, before starting his coaching career in 1981, where he debuted as the hitting coach for Vero Beach of the Florida State League.

Shoemaker, 65, has made many stops throughout the Dodgers' coaching system since 1981, including multiple stints for the Great Lakes Loons, where he served as their skipper in 2018 and 2019 after a previous tenure from 2011-2012.

Last year's July 4th victory at Fresno gave Shoemaker 1600 wins in his managerial career.

The Ohio native played collegiately at Miami University and was also drafted by the Chicago Bulls of the NBA in 1978.

"Shoe", as he's known around the Dodgers' Spring Training facility, was named "Captain of Player Development" in 2015, for displaying "superior teammate behavior over his coaching career", according to then-Director of Player Development, Gabe Kapler.

Shoemaker's staff is yet to be finalized, but will be announced by the Dodgers in the coming weeks.

The Quakes' home opener at LoanMart Field will be Tuesday, April 12th, as they host the Inland Empire 66ers. Season tickets are now on sale at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

