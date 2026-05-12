John Rhys Plumlee Debut
Published on May 11, 2026 under United Football League (UFL)
Houston Gamblers YouTube Video
John Rhys Plumlee brought the dual-threat package to Gamblers
The Houston debut featured plenty of damage done with his legs.
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United Football League Stories from May 11, 2026
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