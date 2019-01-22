John Nyberg Recalled to Texas Stars

BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman John Nyberg has been assigned to the Texas Stars (AHL) from the Idaho Steelheads by the Dallas Stars (NHL), Steelheads Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Tuesday.

Nyberg, 22, played four games with the Steelheads, earning one assist with a plus-four rating. The Lundby, Sweden native made his ECHL debut on January 16 and earned his first ECHL assist on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defenseman returns to AHL Texas with five points (goal, four assists) in 27 games to open his North American professional career. Nyberg was selected 165th overall (6th Round) by the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Draft.

