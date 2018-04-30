John Nyberg Joins Texas on Tryout Agreement

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced Monday the team has added rookie defenseman John Nyberg on an amateur tryout agreement for the remainder of the postseason.

Nyberg, 21, has been competing in Sweden for the previous four seasons. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound native of Lundy, Sweden has appeared in 101 games over the past two years for Frolunda, tallying 28 points (9-19=28). Nyberg (NIGH-behrg) signed a three-year, entry-level agreement with the Dallas Stars on May 8, 2017.

He was selected in the sixth round by Dallas (165th overall) in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, and currently playing their ninth season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the team's 10th anniversary season in 2018-19 are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

