John Kocsis Takes the Mic as New 'Voice of the Fireflies'

February 4, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release





COLUMBIA, S.C.- The Columbia Fireflies have hired John Kocsis Jr. as their new Broadcasting/Media Relations Manager.

Kocsis becomes the second broadcaster in Fireflies history, replacing Kevin Fitzgerald, who has left the team to pursue other broadcasting opportunities.

Kocsis will broadcast all 140 Fireflies games, which will be available for fans to listen to on ColumbiaFireflies.com and through the TuneIn Radio App. Each broadcast will begin with a fifteen-minute pre-game show prior to first pitch.

"I'm excited to join the Columbia community and staff," Kocsis remarked. "This organization has set a high standard since joining the South Atlantic League in 2015 and I'm excited to continue the legacy that Kevin has started in the booth at Segra Park."

The Cleveland, OH native brings three years of South Atlantic League experience to the booth after spending the 2019 season as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations for the Hagerstown Suns and spending the previous two seasons in a variety of roles in and out of the booth with the West Virginia Power. In addition to his work in baseball, Kocsis was also the lead broadcaster for OhioVarsity.com and broadcasted football and basketball games for West Virginia Radio Corporation.

"We are extremely excited to have John join our Fireflies family this season," said Director of Marketing for the Fireflies, Ashlie DeCarlo. "He brings with him a great amount of experience and commitment to the community and we are thrilled to have him as our new voice of the Fireflies."

Columbia's home slate begins Thursday, April 9 at 7:05pm vs the Augusta GreenJackets (San Francisco Giants) at Segra Park. To purchase tickets or learn more about Fireflies ticket plans for the 2020 season, call 803-726-4487 or visit columbiafireflies.com.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.