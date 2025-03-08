Sports stats



NLL Philadelphia Wings

John Grant Sr. Halftime Interview

March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video


John Grant Sr. reflects on the 1974-75 Wings championship season on the 50th anniversary.
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central