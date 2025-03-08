John Grant Sr. Halftime Interview
March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
John Grant Sr. reflects on the 1974-75 Wings championship season on the 50th anniversary.
Check out the Philadelphia Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from March 8, 2025
- Bandits Fall 17-11 to Roughnecks - Buffalo Bandits
- Roughnecks Stun, Crush Buffalo - Calgary Roughnecks
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Thunderbirds Drop Back-And-Forth Game to Rock - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Breaking Barriers: Lalancette, Oakes Leading the Way for Women in Sport - Halifax Thunderbirds
- Georgia Swarm Face off against Saskatchewan Rush in Pivotal Top-Three - Georgia Swarm
- Albany FireWolves Hit the Road for Crucial Game against Philadelphia Wings - Albany FireWolves
- Wes Berg Wins It for the Seals - San Diego Seals
- Desert Dogs Fall to Knighthawks - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
- Berg's Heroics Lift Seals Over Vancouver 13-11 - San Diego Seals
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Wings Stories
- Wings Players Lead Harlem Globetrotters to Victory on a One-Day Contract
- Philadelphia Wings to Host "An Emo Evening, Vol. III" with Special Guests the Early November
- Wings acquire several key assets leading up to the trade deadline
- Wings Lose Four Straight
- Wings Come up Short in Halifax