John Amanatidis Returns for Another Season

June 30, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Watertown Wolves News Release







Watertown, NY - The Watertown Wolves are happy to announce that John Amanatidis is returning to Watertown this fall. After a great rookie campaign in the FPHL with 21 points, Johnny brings a lot more to the table than speed and intensity. He proved his leadership abilities right away with the team, earning himself an "A," before playoffs. John has huge upside and we are excited to see him deliver this October! Bon retour á la maison, Johnny!

Season ticket packages are available right now, email: watertownwolvessales@gmail.com to secure your seats today!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 30, 2023

John Amanatidis Returns for Another Season - Watertown Wolves

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.