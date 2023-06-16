Johannes Roskosh Added to Front Office Staff

The Rail Yard Dawgs welcome Johannes "Hans" Roskosh as the newest addition to the front office staff. Hans has been added in the Ticketing Department as an Account Executive. Hans will work alongside the rest of the ticketing staff to secure new and existing ticket packages and group outings.

Roskosh interned for the Dawgs throughout the 2022-2023 season. He was an integral part of guest services and game day operations from Opening Night to the championship celebration.

"I'm honored and excited to start this full time position especially after the championship season we had," said Roskosh, "Roanoke loves their Dawgs hockey and I can't wait to start working with the fans both new and old and to be working alongside the amazing front office team we have and continue to grow Dawgs hockey in Roanoke."

Send Hans a welcome message at hans@railyarddawgs.com!

