Jogo Bonito! Memphis 901 FC's Marlon Santos Is the USL Championship Player of the Month
June 13, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Memphis 901 FC YouTube Video
The USL Championship today announced Memphis 901 FC forward Marlon Santos had been voted the league's Player of the Month for May as the Brazilian forward recorded five goals and three assists in four appearances to lead 901 FC to an undefeated month in the campaign.
Check out the Memphis 901 FC Statistics
