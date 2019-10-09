Joey Bart Selected to Arizona Fall League All-Star Team

Former San Jose Giant, and current San Francisco Giants' top prospect, Joey Bart was recently named to the Arizona Fall League All-Stars Game. The Arizona Fall League is made up of players and top prospects from all 30 Major League teams. After a breakout season in San Jose which ended in a promotion to Double-A Richmond, Bart picked up right where he left off in this year's Fall League.

At the half-way point of the Fall Season, the 22-year-old catcher playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions has already been named Player of the Week and Championship Chains Hitter of the Week. In 10 games, he's hitting .333 with four homers, 10 RBI and an impressive 1.290 OPS. Bart, ranked as MLB.com's No. 19 prospect overall, is the sole Giants prospect selected to the All-Star team.

