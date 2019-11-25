Joe Sova Traded to Quad City

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that defenseman Joe Sova has been traded to the Quad City Storm for future considerations, defenseman Dominick Horvath has been placed on waivers and goaltender Michael Stiliadis has been placed on waivers.

Sova has appeared in all 11 of the Dawgs games this season and has a goal and three assists. He returned to action this season after sitting out the entirety of 2018-19 with an injury. Sova also appeared in 46 games for Roanoke during the 2017-18 season and had four goals and 25 assists.

Horvath appeared in three games with the Rail Yard Dawgs after signing on November 12. Stiliadis went 0-3-0 with a 4.05 GAA and .908 save percentage in five appearances with the Dawgs.

The Rail Yard Dawgs return to action on Thursday night on the road in Fayetteville. Puck drop at the Crown Coliseum is scheduled for 7:00 PM and the pregame show on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network begins at 6:45 PM.

