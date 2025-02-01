Joe Resetarits Scores Five in Defeat

February 1, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Joe Resetarits lit up the scoreboard with 5 goals and 3 assists, but it wasn't enough for the Wings to come away with a win.

Resetarits leads the league with 58 points.

