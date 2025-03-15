Sports stats



NLL Philadelphia Wings

Joe Resetarits Notches 500th Career Assist, But Philly Falls Short

March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video


Joe Resetarits notches his 500th career assist while dropping a hat trick and 4 helpers, but Philly falls short at home.
