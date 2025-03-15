Joe Resetarits Notches 500th Career Assist, But Philly Falls Short
March 15, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video
Joe Resetarits notches his 500th career assist while dropping a hat trick and 4 helpers, but Philly falls short at home.
