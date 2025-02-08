Joe Resetarits Hero HL vs. HFX

February 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings YouTube Video







Joe Resetarits drops 3 goals & 3 assists for the Philadelphia Wings in a 14-10 loss to Halifax.

Resetarits leads the league in scoring with 74 points

