Joe Nardella vs. Trevor Baptiste at the Stripe: Faceoff Highlights
June 29, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)
Maryland Whipsnakes YouTube Video
Rewatch the back-and-forth battle between Maryland Whipsnakes FOGO Joe Nardella (18/32) and New York Atlas FOGO Trevor Baptiste (14/29) from Week 4 in Minneapolis.
Check out the Maryland Whipsnakes Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Premier Lacrosse League message board...
Premier Lacrosse League Stories from June 29, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.