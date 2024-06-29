Joe Nardella vs. Trevor Baptiste at the Stripe: Faceoff Highlights

June 29, 2024 - Premier Lacrosse League (PLL)

Maryland Whipsnakes YouTube Video







Rewatch the back-and-forth battle between Maryland Whipsnakes FOGO Joe Nardella (18/32) and New York Atlas FOGO Trevor Baptiste (14/29) from Week 4 in Minneapolis.

