Joe Exter Talks About the Experiences That Led Him to St. Cloud and Excitement to be a Head Coach
September 10, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
St. Cloud Norsemen YouTube Video
Full interview: https://youtu.be/GI5VF3FVw1A?si=_tivTOVc5chN2PKU Story: https://nahl.com/news/story.cfm?id=39271
Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague
Check out the St. Cloud Norsemen Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from September 10, 2024
- 2024-25 Season Preview - New Jersey Titans
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.