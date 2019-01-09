Jody Davis Named 2019 Louisville Bats Manager

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Cincinnati Reds have announced that Jody Davis will manage the Louisville Bats for the 2019 season, becoming the 21st manager in franchise history. Davis compiled a 69-68 record in 2018 as manager of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, then Double-A affiliate of the Reds.

Davis returns to Louisville after spending two seasons as hitting coach for the Bats under manager Delino DeShields from 2016-17.

Returning to the Louisville coaching staff for 2019 are pitching coach Jeff Fassero, who returns for his fourth season, hitting coach Leon "Bull" Durham, returning for his second season, as well as bench coach Dick Schofield, who took over as Bats manager on April 20, 2018 after Opening Day manager Pat Kelly was promoted to the Cincinnati Reds as bench coach. Schofield compiled a 57-70 record as Louisville manager last season, following Kelly's 4-6 mark as the Bats finished the 2018 season with a 61-76 (.445) record.

Also returning to Louisville's staff are athletic trainer Steve Gober, who enters his fourth season with the Bats, and strength coach Matt Hall, who enters his second season with Louisville.

Davis brings 5 seasons of managerial experience in the minor leagues to the Bats, previously serving as manager in the Chicago Cubs system for the Peoria Chiefs (2006), Daytona Cubs (2007-08) and Boise Hawks (2010), in addition to managing the Blue Wahoos last season. For the 2010 Hawks, Fassero served as the team's pitching coach. Davis also spent time as minor league catching coordinator in the Cubs organization (2009) and hitting coach in the San Diego Padres organization for Class AAA El Paso (2014-15) and Class A Lake Elsinore (2014) prior to joining the Reds organization in 2016.

In total, Davis has compiled a 308-313 (.496) record in 621 games across 5 seasons as a manager.

JODY DAVIS MANAGERIAL CAREER (308-313, .496)

Year Club Aff. Lvl. League W-L PCT Playoffs

2006 Peoria CHC A Midwest 75-64 .540 Lost in First Round

2007 Daytona CHC A+ Florida State 57-80 .416 N/A

2008 Daytona CHC A+ Florida State 73-59 .553 League Champs

2010 Boise CHC Rk Northwest 34-42 .447 N/A

2018 Pensacola CIN AA Southern 69-68 .504 Lost in Semifinals

Davis played 10 Major League seasons for the Chicago Cubs (1981-88) and Atlanta Braves (1988-90). The 2-time All-Star catcher hit 127 career home runs, including a career-high 24 in 1983. Davis received National League MVP votes in both '83 and '84, also winning an NL Gold Glove Award in 1986. He joins a coaching staff that all played at least 10 big league seasons: Fassero (16), Schofield (14) and Durham (10).

The Bats begin their 2019 season with a seven-game road trip starting in Toledo on April 4. The Bats will play their home opener on April 11 against the Gwinnett Stripers with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field.

