Job Fair Takes Place At Smokies Stadium on March 5 and March 6

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Tennessee Smokies announce the club's first job fair of the 2021 season will be Friday, March 5 from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and Saturday, March 6 from 10:00am until 3:00pm. The job fair will take place at Smokies Stadium inside the restaurant located on the far left side of the parking lot. Attendees will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distance while at the job fair.

The job fair will only feature job positions from food and beverage. Tennessee Smokies are looking for employees who are able to work all home games and additional events as needed inside Smokies Stadium. Most games are held during evening hours of the week and many weekends.

Available departments include new hires for The Restaurant, Smokies Concessions, and Smokies Hospitality Positions.

The Restaurant is searching for the following positions:

Bartenders

Hosts

Servers

Line Cooks

Smokies Concessions are in search of the following positions:

Cashiers

Cooks

Stand Runners

Warehouse Runners

Stand Managers

Smokies Hospitality are in search of:

Picnic Attendants

Luxury Suite Servers

Most Smokies Stadium positions require a person to stand and walk for extended periods of time, as well as run, sit, navigate stairs, kneel or crouch. Prospective employees may also be asked to occasionally lift and/or move up to approximately 25 pounds and be exposed to various weather conditions and noise levels.

Potential employees will be asked to fill out their top three job choices on their interview questionnaire, which will be provided at the job fair. All persons seeking employment may not be able to work in their area of choice, as jobs will be offered by strength of application and/or resume. Another job fair will be announced in the coming weeks for positions outside of food and beverage.

