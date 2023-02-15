Job Fair February 17th and 18th

As a reminder, our annual job fair is coming up this weekend at our administrative offices next to Funko Field.

Friday February 17th - 1:00 to 5:00

Saturday February 18th - 9:00 to 12:00

Our goal is to provide affordable family entertainment and excellent customer service to every guest who walks through our gates. Do you have what it takes to help create the best fan experience in baseball?

Each team member is critical in providing the best experience to our guests.

We are looking to fill the following positions:

Clean Team

Fun Zone

Fan Information

Gates / Ticket Scanners

Parking Lot Attendant

Usher

Frog Shop / Souvenir Sales

Mascot

Ground Crew

Frog Squad / Promotions Team

Ticket Sellers

Anyone interested in working with the AquaSox this season must be at least 16 years old and able to work the majority of the AquaSox 66 home games.

Please CLICK HERE to apply.

If you are unable to attend the job fair please complete the online application and return it to peytonk@aquasox.com.

For updates on the 2023 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or visit our website, AquaSox.com.

2023 season tickets, ticket plans, group outings and picnic outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett.

