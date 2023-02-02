Job Fair February 17th & February 18th

February 2, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







We're hiring! Opening Night at Funko Field is less than 70 days away and the Everett AquaSox are now accepting applications for 2023 Game Day positions.

Our goal is to provide affordable family entertainment and excellent customer service to every guest who walks through our gates. Do you have what it takes to help create the best fan experience in baseball?

Anyone interested in working with the AquaSox this season must be at least 16 years old and able to work the majority of the AquaSox 66 home games.

We are looking to fill the following positions:

Clean Team

Fun Zone

Fan Information

Gates / Ticket Scanners

Parking Lot Attendant

Usher

Frog Shop / Souvenir Sales

Mascot

Ground Crew

Frog Squad / Promotions Team

Ticket Sellers

Each team member is critical in providing the best experience to our guests. CLICK HERE to learn more about available opportunities for 2023.

We will be hosting a job fair at our administrative offices on the following dates:

Friday February 17th - 1:00 to 5:00

Saturday February 18th - 9:00 to 12:00

Most positions require working game days; plan ahead and take a look at our 2023 schedule.

