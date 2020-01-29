Jo Osaka Signed

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that forward Jo Osaka has been signed to a contract.

Osaka joins the Rail Yard Dawgs after opening the season in the FPHL with the Carolina Thunderbirds. With Carolina, he had 10 goals and seven assists in 15 games played. He spent his rookie season in 2018-19 with the Fayetteville Marksmen where he appeared in 35 games and had five goals and six assists. Osaka has dual-citizenship between Japan and the United States and also played ten games for the Japanese national team in the past season.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the road for Huntsville to take on the Havoc on Thursday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 PM at the Von Braun Center. The Dawgs will then return home for games against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday night. Saturday night will feature the Wiener Dawg Races and you can register your dawg by emailing Andrew@railyarddawgs.com.

