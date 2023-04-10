Jo Adell, Chase Silseth Win Player of the Week Honors

SALT LAKE CITY -â¯Minor League Baseball announced Monday morning that Salt Lake Bees outfielder Jo Adell and pitcher Chase Silseth have been named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week at their respective positions in the first awards window of the 2023 campaign. This is the first time that either player has won the award and the first time since May 2000 that Salt Lake players have swept Player of the Week honors (Mario Valdez and Mike Lincoln).

Adell set a new Bees franchise record for consecutive games with a home run with six when he blasted a ball over the left field wall at Albuquerque on Sunday, surpassing the mark of five set by Chad Rupp in 1997 and equaled by Adam Riggs in 2004. Adell now sets his sights on the Pacific Coast League record for homers in consecutive games of seven set by Claude Westmoreland in 1977 and matched by Dallas McPherson in 2008.

Drafted 10th overall out of Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky in the 2017 June MLB Amateur Draft, Adell leads all Pacific Coast League batters in home runs (7), RBI (15), slugging percentage (1.088), extra-base hits (11) and runs (11) through nine games.

Silseth, the top-ranked pitching prospect in the Angels organization, has been dominant in his two appearances this season. The 22-year-old has earned two wins in two starts without allowing a run so far this year, only conceding three hits in 11 total innings while striking out 13 batters to lead the PCL in K's. Silseth, sits in the top two of almost every major statistical pitching category in the Pacific Coast League.

Silseth was drafted by the Angels in the 11th round of the 2021 June MLB Amateur Draft out of the University of Arizona, where he earned All-Conference honors, a PAC-12 championship and an appearance in the College World Series in 2021. A product of Farmington, NM, Silseth won the state's Gatorade Player of the Year award as a senior in high school attending Piedra Vista, where he still holds single-season and career records for strikeouts.

The Bees have Monday off before starting a six-game series in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. The team returns to Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, April 18 to begin a six-game series with the Reno Aces.

