Jimmy Rollins to be Inducted into Baseballtown Hall of Fame

The Reading Fightin Phils, proud double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, have announced former R-Phils shortstop Jimmy Rollins will be inducted into the Penn State Children's Hospital Baseballtown Hall of Fame on Tuesday, August 6th at 7:10 p.m. when the R-Phils host the Hartford Yard Goats.

Rollins played for the Reading Phillies during the 1999 season. He played in 133 games and hit .273 with 21 doubles, eight triples, 11 home runs and 56 runs batted in. Rollins compiled more walks (51) than strikeouts (47) in 598 plate appearances and 532 at-bats. He stole 24 bases while scoring 81 runs.

The short-stop made his way to Philadelphia in 2000 and put together a remarkable 17 year career where he won a MVP award in 2007, was a four-time gold glove winner and won a silver-slugger award. He was voted to three all-star games and finished third in Rookie-of-the-Year voting in 2001. He finished as the all-time hits (2,306), at-bats (8,628) and doubles (479) leader for the Phillies and helped lead the Phillies to a World Series Championship in 2008. He was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 2nd round of the 1996 Major League Baseball Draft out of Encinal High School in Alameda, California. He was recently hired by the Phillies as a special advisor.

