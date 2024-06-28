Jewell Loyd Goes off for 34 PTS on 66.7 FG% and 6 3PM vs. Indiana

June 28, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm YouTube Video







The Gold Mamba is just DIFFERENT

After leaving the 1Q with a black eye, Jewell Loyd came back and STILL dropped a 30-ball vs. the Fever

34 PTS 5 REB 10-15 FG 6-9 3PT

