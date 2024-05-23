Jewell Loyd GOES OFF for 32 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST vs. the Indiana Fever
May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Seattle Storm YouTube Video
The Gold Mamba is just DIFFERENT
Jewell Loyd went crazy vs. the Indiana Fever to lead the Seattle Storm to their second win of the season!
32 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL
#WelcometotheW
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
