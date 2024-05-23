Jewell Loyd GOES OFF for 32 PTS, 11 REB, 6 AST vs. the Indiana Fever

May 23, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Gold Mamba is just DIFFERENT

Jewell Loyd went crazy vs. the Indiana Fever to lead the Seattle Storm to their second win of the season!

32 PTS | 11 REB | 6 AST | 2 STL

